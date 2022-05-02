2,270 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.04. 106,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

