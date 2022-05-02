200 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded up $51.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,006.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,986. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,013.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,961.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.