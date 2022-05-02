$20.80 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to report $20.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,102. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.