$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to report $2.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.30. M.D.C. reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 759,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.