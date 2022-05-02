$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will post $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $141.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $851.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 8,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.