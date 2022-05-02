143 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.23 on Monday, hitting $318.48. The stock had a trading volume of 113,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.64 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.