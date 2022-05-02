136 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 972,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,712. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

