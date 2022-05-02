12,259 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 1,620,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

