$115.09 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will post $115.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $709.09 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,662,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock worth $160,522,500 and have sold 47,172 shares worth $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 76.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 229.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,074. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

