10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of 10x Genomics worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of TXG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

