10,561 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.