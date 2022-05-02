10,561 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.