10,390 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.