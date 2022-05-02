10,245 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.04 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

