1,000 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,935 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,271,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.07. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,438. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

