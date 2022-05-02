$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,759,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 27,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

