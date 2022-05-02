$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of SQM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. 29,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,822. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

