$1.11 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ingevity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 253.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ingevity by 35.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

