-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.83). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AADI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

