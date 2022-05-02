-$0.36 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Marcus reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 257,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Marcus by 242.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Marcus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Marcus by 26.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

