-$0.36 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,812. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

