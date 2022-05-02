$0.29 EPS Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

RWAY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,977 shares of company stock worth $2,285,590,848.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.