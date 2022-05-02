-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.23). Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

EURN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronav by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Euronav by 321.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

