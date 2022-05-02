-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAN. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

