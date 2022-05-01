Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Zscaler stock traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.74. 1,912,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

