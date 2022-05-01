ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $504,169.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 142,817,319 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

