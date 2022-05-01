Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. 2,251,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

