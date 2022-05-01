Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $486,019.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00100866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

