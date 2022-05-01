Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $307,440.92

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $307,440.92 and approximately $45,777.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.36 or 0.07315976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.