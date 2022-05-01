Zano (ZANO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $97,115.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,173,328 coins and its circulating supply is 11,143,828 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

