Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 92,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. Zalando has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.