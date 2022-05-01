Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $257.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. It witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the first quarter. The company’s revenue growth in the quarter under review reflected procedure increase and rise in system placements. Per management, the COVID-19 resurgence impacted the company’s procedure volume in the first quarter. Despite this challenging environment, Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Shares of Intuitive Surgical outperformed the sector over the past year. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.”

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.62. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.