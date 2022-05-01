Zacks Investment Research Lowers Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

