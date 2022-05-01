Zacks Investment Research Lowers Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,223,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

