Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWD. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

