Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce $191.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.10 million. Repligen posted sales of $162.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $785.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $791.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $893.75 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.88.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,798. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

