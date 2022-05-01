Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS traded down $15.88 on Friday, hitting $403.49. 270,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $317.55 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

