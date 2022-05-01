Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

