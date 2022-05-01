Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 9,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,965. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

