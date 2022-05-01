Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce $5.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.06 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,857. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Akerna by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

