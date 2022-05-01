Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 936,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,326,719 shares of company stock worth $40,695,648 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

