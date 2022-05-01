Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post $397.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.51 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $344.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 3,235,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,179. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

