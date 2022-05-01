Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $300.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the lowest is $292.40 million. Umpqua posted sales of $320.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

