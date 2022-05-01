Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $12.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $46.37. 1,318,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

