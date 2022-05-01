Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce $89.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.40 million and the lowest is $87.32 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

