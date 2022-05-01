Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will announce $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $129.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $546.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

