Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $233.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $878.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.
Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 527,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,758. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.