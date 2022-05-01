Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $233.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $878.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $23.12. 527,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,758. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

