Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $292.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.37 million and the highest is $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129,468 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

