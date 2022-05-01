Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post -$1.79 EPS

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will report ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($1.62). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($7.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.58) to ($6.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

