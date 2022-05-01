Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to report $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.70 million and the highest is $417.55 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 419,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Atlas has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

