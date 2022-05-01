Zacks: Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,967. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.61. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of -0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

